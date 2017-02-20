St. Joe Livingston Donation Keeps Sexual Assault Program Up & Running

A local hospital’s donation will allow a program to continue that provides assistance to victim of sexual assault.



St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital recently donated $40,000 to LACASA’s Sexual Assault Response Center, which will enable the program to continue operating in Livingston County. LACASA’s President & CEO Bobette Schrandt says recent state funding cuts threatened their ability to cover the costs of a part-time Nurse Manager and on-call Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners and that the program would have closed otherwise.



The Sexual Assault Response Center at LACASA provides forensic examinations for rape victims and collects evidence for rape kits. Specially-trained nurse examiners perform the exams and provide treatment and follow-up services for victims and survivors. Dr. Robert Fields, the hospital’s medical director of Emergency Services, reiterated the program’s importance by adding that that when they refer a victim to LACASA, they know they will receive care from a specially-trained team of sexual assault experts, providing a continuum of care that includes follow-up counseling and support services.



The services at LACASA’s Sexual Assault Response Center are confidential and provided at no charge. Schrandt added that unlike at a public facility, medical insurers are not involved, enabling them to ensure the victim’s identity is protected and their care is private and confidential. Victims and survivors of sexual assault or rape can contact the Sexual Assault Response Center 24 hours-a-day, 365 days-a-week, by calling LACASA’s Help Line at 866-522-2725.





(Pictured from left) Deanna Norris, LACASA community engagement director, Elizabeth Stahl, LACASA programs director, Patricia Claffey, LACASA Board of Directors vice-chair, Bobette Schrandt, LACASA president & CEO; John O'Malley, president of St. Joseph Mercy Livingston; Dr. Robert Fields, medical director, Emergency Services, St. Joseph Mercy Livingston and Katie Rusak, development director, St. Joseph Mercy Livingston