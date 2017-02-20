Howell Teen Bound Over For Trial On Charges In Fatal Crash

February 20, 2017

A Livingston County man has been bound over for trial on charges of 2nd degree murder in a fatal traffic crash.



19-year-old Jordan Watson of Howell is accused of being intoxicated when he drove into two Waterford Township homes October 9th with four other people in the vehicle. One of those passengers, 19-year-old Gage Remsberg of Highland Township, remained hospitalized until his death December 8th. That prompted authorities to then upgrade the charges against Watson to 2nd degree murder. His case was bound over from 51st District Court in Waterford last week to Oakland County Circuit Court, where he will be arraigned March 1st.



Watson is also charged with six other counts of OWI causing serious injury and OWI with a suspended license. Authorities said Watson was traveling south on Scott Lake Road in excess of 90 mph, before his vehicle crossed over Elizabeth Lake Road and into the attached garage of an unoccupied home. The vehicle then continued out through the side wall of the garage and struck the side of an adjacent home, before coming to rest. Watson reportedly had a blood-alcohol content of 0.32% at the time of the crash, which is four times the legal driving limit.



Also charged in the case is a 17-year-old Commerce Township female who was a passenger in the vehicle. Police say the car in question belonged to her father, but she had legal control over it that night and is accused of knowingly allowing Watson to drive while he was intoxicated. She is next due in court April 21st for an exam conference. (JK)