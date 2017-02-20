Brighton Looks To Establish System That Will Curb Over-Serving At Bars

February 20, 2017

The city of Brighton has had problems lately with over-drinking at establishments that serve alcohol, and the problems that result.



At a January study session, then-police chief Tom Wightman, who has since retired, and current Acting Police Chief Rob Bradford, presented council with an analysis of police reports between 2014 and 2016 regarding incidents at establishments which have had problems with over-consumption of alcohol. These incidents have resulted in drunk driving arrests, disorderly conduct involving fights spilling outside onto the street, and — in a small number of cases — assault, larceny, trespassing and property damage.



Three specific establishments were mentioned in the report as being the source of the majority of the problems, including The Pound, Lu & Carl’s and Stout Irish Pub. However, the report stated that most of them occurred at the Pound Bar & Grill at West Main and West streets in “Old Downtown”. No establishments thought of primarily as restaurants, and not bars, were the source of problems according to the report.



City Manager Nate Geinzer tells WHMI the city wants to have the tools necessary to hold the bars and restaurants accountable, in the event that they over-serve customers. Geinzer says the issue “is not monstrous” but it’s better to get a system in place than to wait until they have a full-blown problem on their hands.



Bradford told city officials that that the police dept. holds periodic meetings and training sessions with the owners, managers and bartenders at these establishments on how to better manage the potential for patrons to be over-served. However, he told council that despite that, the problems continue to rise. Bradford said the police department’s hands are tied in terms of doing more, until the city adopts a stricter ordinance pertaining to establishments that sell alcoholic beverages.



The police department is recommending the city enact a process for annual reviews of liquor licenses and adopt a policy that would subject offending establishments to greater scrutiny. While the Michigan Liquor Control Commission, and not the city, is the agency which approves, renews, suspends, and revokes liquor licenses, Bradford said a negative police report would carry great weight as to whether a bar’s liquor license is renewed or not. Geinzer said staff will be working on a draft ordinance to place tighter restrictions on bars and restaurants — an ordinance which will go to council for review and adoption at a future date. (TT)