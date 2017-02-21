Hartland Consolidated Schools To Ask for Sinking Fund Millage In May

February 21, 2017

A local school district plans to ask residents to vote on a ballot initiative to help raise funds for buildings and technology upgrades.



Last fall the Hartland Consolidated Schools Board of Education agreed to go to the voters for a sinking fund millage. Monday night, Superintendent Chuck Hughes told the Board of Trustees that plans are moving forward to get the word out about the upcoming vote. The district will ask for .5 mills for a sinking fund on the May school election ballot. Hughes says the sinking fund won’t cost district voters any additional money but will instead keep the district from having to dip into its general fund for repair costs.



Hughes says it's called the building and site sinking fund and the money raised can be used for building upgrades and remodeling, technology and repairs. He says this would take the place of funds from the general fund. Hughes says if it passes, the board has agreed to lower the current debt retirement tax levy by .05 mills. This money would be put into it's place, so there would be a net zero increase in the tax rate for the residents of the district.



Hughes says sinking funds are common in school districts around the state, but the average is 1.4 mills over and above operations. He says a sinking fund is one way in which school districts can ask voters for more money, but this millage won’t cost taxpayers anything additional. Hughes says there is already an 8.55 mill levy for operations, which will be lowered to 8.05 mills for the life of the sinking fund. The net effect will be that residents will continue to pay 8.55 mills, but the half mill will be put into a separate fund just for building maintenance, technology upgrades and repairs. He says if the millage passes on May 2nd, the district will collect $600,000 a year over the next 10 years. It will be effective with the December tax bills. (DS)