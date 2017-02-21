Design To Begin On Proposed Addition To Genoa Twp Waste Water Treatment Plant

February 21, 2017

Genoa Township is pursuing an idea that could reduce costs and increase performance of one of the area’s waste water treatment plants.



The Lake Edgewood Waste Water Treatment Plant is designed to treat approximately 500,000 gallons a day. However currently the plant is only treating between 110-120,000 gallons per day and running at 25% capacity. Though the Woodland Medical Center, Cortland Condominiums and Genoa Business Park Drive all utilize the plant, Lake Edgewood flows have not increased substantially since the 2001expansion.



Utility Director Greg Tatara says the plant has a good flow during the day, but once the businesses shut down for the evening there is “virtually no flow at all.” Tatara brought the idea of adding a flow equalization system to the plant before the township’s Board of Trustees Monday night. He tells WHMI the plant is “grossly underfed”.



According to Tatara, the microorganisms that treat the water are essentially struggling for food and as a result, are not removing all the contaminants in the waste water. Tatara says adding an equalization system will give them the amount of food and nutrients they need to better run the treatment process, keep it consistent and protect the environment.



The board approved a resolution for Hubbell, Roth, and Clark Incorporated to design the equalization system, which will cost $39,900. The design process will take about six months. From there, the board will decide whether to move forward with constructing the system based on the bids they receive. Construction is expected to take between six and nine months.



Tatara says the addition to the system would not affect residents because the township has the funds to carry out the project, so a rate increase wouldn’t be necessary. If the board were to approve construction of the system following the design phase, the total cost is estimated to be $339,900. Tatara says based on a 20-year life cycle, it would be cheaper to add the system than to take no action. Equalization would save in chemical, repair and electrical costs. (DK)

