Volunteer Breakfast Will Mark 40th Anniversary Of Livingston County United Way

February 21, 2017

A yearly breakfast meeting will highlight local volunteers, while also celebrating a non-profit organization’s anniversary.



The Livingston County United Way will celebrate its 40th anniversary at the annual “Spirit of the Community” Breakfast on March 22nd at Crystal Gardens in Genoa Township. 2017 marks the nonprofit’s 40th year as Livingston County United Way, when five area United Funds merged into one agency to serve the collective good of the county.



LCUW’s ultimate mission and focus is to help move struggling families forward with community-focused initiatives in the areas of financial stability, every child ready and community wellness. The breakfast and program will celebrate volunteers, leadership, and the work of many partners in Livingston County.



Reservations can be made by calling 810-494-3000, emailing lcuw@lcunitedway.org, or online at the link below. For more information, visit www.lcunitedway.org.