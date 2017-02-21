Green Oak Cold Case Murder Now A 14-Year-Old Mystery

Today marks the fourteen year anniversary of a Green Oak Township cold case murder mystery.



19-year-old Anthony “Nikki” Nicholas was found shot to death in a farmhouse on property between M-36 and Spicer Road on February 21st, 2003. Nicholas lived life as a woman and made a living as a female impersonator in Detroit area bars. Green Oak Township Police Chief Jason Pless says the murder is still a cold case that they continue to work. Pless has said there are two hopes that will break the case: either someone comes forward with information or there is some type of forensic development with physical evidence and changes in technology to help identify a suspect.



Authorities previously indicated they believed Nicholas was murdered at the abandoned farmhouse, as opposed to being killed elsewhere and then dumped locally, but remain open to any possibility. Anyone who may have information on the unsolved homicide is asked to call the Green Oak Police Department. Anonymous tips can also be made to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. (JK)