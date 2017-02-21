AARP Michigan Calls On Congress & President Trump To Protect Medicare

February 21, 2017

Medicare advocates are calling on Congress and President Trump to make sure that the program, which they believe is a fundamental promise to all Americans, is protected.



Lisa Dedden-Cooper, manager of advocacy for AARP Michigan, says a new voucher plan that's being discussed to replace the current Medicare system would have a negative effect on both current and future retirees. While campaigning for President, Donald Trump pledged to protect both Social Security and Medicare, but within days of his election, House Speaker Paul Ryan revived his plan to replace it with a fixed-dollar subsidy that beneficiaries would use to buy private health insurance.



Dedden-Cooper says AARP's analysis shows a voucher system would dramatically increase health-care costs and make them unaffordable for many on fixed incomes. "We can see that it would cost the average senior thousands of dollars out of their pockets, and of course, this would be at a time in their lives when they can least afford it."



Currently two-million Michigan residents are enrolled in Medicare. Dedden-Cooper says it's important to remember the program isn't a handout and that a retiree with an annual income of less than $25,000 already spends $1 out of every $6 on health care. "Beneficiaries are still responsible for paying monthly premiums and co-payments and annual deductibles, on top of what they've already paid into the system through their paychecks over the years."



Dedden-Cooper says if saving money is the goal, there are other ways to accomplish that, including a proposal that would allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices, an idea that President Trump has said he endorses. And while Trump hasn’t addressed Medicare and Social Security directly since being elected, then Vice President-elect Mike Pence said in December that the administration would keep its promises on both programs.(JK)



Public News Service assisted with this story.