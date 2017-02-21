Organizer Says ACA Town Hall Will Take Place With Or Without Bishop

February 21, 2017

Area residents opposed to a proposed elimination of the Affordable Care Act say a local lawmaker’s decision not to hold a face-to-face meeting with constituents won’t stop them from gathering anyway.



Congressman Mike Bishop has repeatedly stated that he is fully on board with GOP plans to eliminate the ACA, better known as Obamacare, and replace it with something else. He further maintains that the majority of 8th District residents support him in that effort. But that hasn’t deterred a group of residents from setting up regular protests outside his Brighton office to register their support for the health care law and demand that he meet with them to hear their point of view.



Since that has not happened, one local woman is taking it to the next level. Gretchen Hertz of Hamburg Township has reserved the Crystal Gardens Banquet Center in Genoa Township on Tuesday, April 11th and has created a Facebook invitation which indicated more than 600 people are interested in attending. "What we would really like is for Mike Bishop to attend. We would like to have a town hall meeting with him and he's been refusing to do that. He's had a couple of telephone town hall meetings where he claims he can reach more people, but it's mostly him speaking from prepared notes or talking points and then he takes a few questions and it just doesn't feel like we're really getting our questions answered or having our issues addressed."



Bishop's spokesperson Kelli Ford has strongly defended the tele-town halls as "a highly effective way to reach a very large number of people" and vigorously refuted claims that voters in the Eighth District are not being heard. "A total of 161 people in our district have called our office and asked to be on our tele-townhalls in 2017, and every single one of them was dialed on our latest tele-townhall. (133 of that same group was also dialed for our Feb. 1 event)" Ford calls the protests and efforts like the town hall session Hertz has set up as an “organized, politicized effort.” She added that, "the claim that protesters are not being heard could not be farther from the truth. Congressman Bishop specifically addressed their concerns on the latest tele-townhall; many protesters have asked him questions directly on those calls – about issues ranging from health care, Social Security, Russia, and the need for in-person townhalls."



Hertz says if Bishop doesn’t attend, they’ll bring a cardboard cutout to represent his lack of response to their concerns. But if he does attend, she hopes it will be similar to a recent event held in West Michigan by Republican Congressman Justin Amash in which she gave him credit for facing his constituents, even those he disagreed with over repeal of the ACA. "If you have a large number of people that feel a certain way about something then I would hope that the elected representative of those constituents would pay attention to that." (JK)