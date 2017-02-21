Michigan Supreme Court Justice McCormack To Visit Veterans Court Graduation

February 21, 2017

A member of the state’s highest court will be in Livingston County to mark a unique graduation ceremony.



Michigan Supreme Court Justice Bridget McCormack will be in Howell Wednesday for the graduation ceremony of the Livingston County Veterans Treatment Court. She’ll join Presiding Judge Carol Sue Reader, who was instrumental in getting the court off the ground. The program is 18 to 24 months in length, depending on the participant’s ability to comply with court orders and treatment recommendations.



The court works toward sobriety, recovery, and stability through a coordinated response that involves collaboration with the Department of Veterans Affairs, volunteer veteran mentors, and other organizations. According to the Michigan Supreme Court 2015 report, “Solving Problems, Saving Lives,” unemployment for graduates of veterans treatments courts in Michigan has been cut by more than half. In addition, Michigan is a national leader with 25 veterans treatment courts.



The Livingston County Veterans Treatment Court began accepting participants in December 2014, and has graduated four veterans since its implementation. Another four are expected to graduate at Wednesday’s ceremony, which starts at 9am at the Judicial Center off Highlander Way. (JK)