Local Family Court Judge Spells Out Importance Of Children's Advocates

February 22, 2017

In their final week of training, a group of volunteers learning to become abused and neglected children’s advocates are practicing their soon-to-be role.



Thursday will wrap up the three-week course for trainees in the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program, which is a division of the Howell LACASA Center. I have attended training with nine others as we study how to advocate for an abused or neglected child’s best interest in the court system.



The session focused on communicating as a CASA, which includes learning how to best connect with the child we represent and how to handle potential conflict with other parties in the case. Generally speaking, CASAs are receivers when it comes to pertinent information, whether it comes from the child or those related to the case. That means listening to better understand the situation and determining the best approach from there.



Training then moved into the legalities of a case; understanding the seriousness of confidentiality and its importance in protecting a child. Our group received a visit from Family and Probate Court Judge Miriam Cavanaugh, who handles the entire child abuse and neglect docket in Livingston County. To better prepare the group’s members, she gave a play-by-play of when a CASA becomes involved in the court system.



Judge Cavanaugh discussed the Livingston County Family Treatment Court program and its potential to reunite families. She also explained the parties that are involved in each case, their role and how the team works together to find the best outcome for the child. With the many legal and complex facets of the court system and a CASA’s role, Judge Cavanaugh took a minute to level with the volunteers. She says “It won’t be easy…but it’ll be worth it.” (DK)