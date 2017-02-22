Grassroots Group Hopes To Delay Rover Pipeline Work

A local grassroots organization is still combating the ET Rover pipeline project, despite it already having received construction approval.



On Tuesday, the “ET Go Home” group met at the Hamburg Township Library to discuss their plan in fighting the natural gas pipeline that will pass through Livingston County. The pipeline will run through portions of Putnam Township and be routed under Portage Creek, various watersheds and private properties surrounding the Portage/Huron Watershed.



The ET Go Home group is focused on the impact the pipeline will have on communities surrounding Pinckney and their efforts to put a stop to it. On February 13th, Rover Pipeline LLC reportedly notified Putnam Township that construction would begin that day, and that initial activity would include clear-cutting trees and staking the pipeline’s route. ET Go Home Media Team Coordinator Cady Johnson says she isn’t sure if that work has begun yet and the project website has not reported an update in the project schedule since it received its construction certification February 3rd.



Either way, Johnson says the group is continuing their efforts to put a stop to the project or at least delay it. She tells WHMI the group is taking a two-pronged approach. ET Go Home is planning fundraising, exploring legal backing, and putting up figurative road blocks. Referring to Rover Pipeline LLC, Johnson says the groups’ best plan of attack is to “make it harder for them to get what they want”.



Group leaders believe the longer the project is dragged out, the more strain will be put on the company’s finances. Johnson says if the project cannot be stopped or delayed, the groups’ last line of defense is to raise awareness about the pipeline and inform residents of their rights.



Johnson says it’s not fair to call the movement a “David and Goliath battle” because she believes at least David had a chance. Johnson says Rover is five steps ahead, but she is grateful for the groups’ members continuing to come out in full force. ET Rover Go Home plans to meet again March 7th at 6:30pm at the Pinckney Library. Until then, Johnson says they will continue “fighting it every step of the way.” (DK)