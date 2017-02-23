Brighton DDA Makes Plans for Condos Near Downtown

The Brighton Downtown Development Authority is anxious to see some property it is purchasing developed into condos at the edge of the downtown area.



The DDA Board Tuesday discussed future redevelopment of a triangle-shaped property it has purchased, pending closing action, at the corner of Second and Center streets. The DDA has agreed to purchase the property for $250,000 from Landem LLC, owned by former Howell resident Jim Lawrence. The DDA is awaiting closing on the property before it proceeds with its plans. The property currently has two duplexes on it, and the DDA has plans to demolish the buildings and clear the land in preparation for a developer coming in and developing the site as multi-family housing. City Manager Nate Geinzer tells WHMI that given the attractiveness of Brighton – particularly its downtown – he doesn’t see any problem in interesting a developer in turning the property into condominiums.



Geinzer says the DDA will only sell to a developer who is committed to developing the site as condos. That’s in line with the city’s philosophy of attracting more residential close to downtown. There is room on the site for 15 condos, from 1-3 bedrooms, some with garages. The DDA is buying the property on a land contract, with $20,000 down and 4% interewt per year on the balance. (TT)