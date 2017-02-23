Brighton Explores Creation of District to Increase Tax Base

February 23, 2017

The Brighton City Council met in special session Tuesday night to discuss ways to generate revenue and attract new business.



The item that took the lion’s share of attention was proposed creation of a Commercial Redevelopment District. City Community Development Associate Brandon Skopek told council that the Commercial Redevelopment Act was created to assist communities who want to improve blighted or non-utilized buildings. The act enables municipalities which establish such a district to provide tax incentives for businesses to renovate or otherwise improve a building or property.



The carrot-and-stick approach would include a tax abatement of up to 10 years, during which time the developer would not have to pay taxes on the improved portion of the property. After the abatement period is over, the community is able to assess the full amount of taxes from that point onward. A few of the criteria under the act are that the building has to be 15 years old or older, and the business must make an effort to employ residents of the community and offer a living wage.



Skopek tells WHMI some of the advantages of establishing a community development district. Council took no immediate action on whether to establish a Community Redevelopment District, but looked favorably upon it, in concept, as a way to increase the tax base in the long term. (TT)

