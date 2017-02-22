Brighton Township Planning Commission Reccomends Rezoning Approval For Encore Village, Again

February 22, 2017

Following the completion of multiple market and traffic studies, the Brighton Township Planning Commission has recommended approval of a conditional rezoning for 555 planned units.



Encore Village is proposed to sprawl over 147 acres near Pickerel Lake, west of Woodruff Lake. Developers have asked that the land be conditionally rezoned from Office Service to Residential Multi-family. The Planning Commission made a recommendation last October by a 4-2 vote. When facing the decision last month however, the Township Board of Trustees voted to send it back the Planning Commission to reconsider following the completion of a requested market and traffic study.



Originally set on the agenda to be discussed in closed session, the commission decided upon the request of many involved parties to hold review session in public. Commission Chairman Steve Holden told WHMI that after a traffic analysis on Grand River near where the development will exist, they may not need the light they originally thought would have to be installed. The developers had offered to pay $75,000 for a new light, but the Livingston County Road Commission said that traffic should remain tolerable and they will re-evaluate the need further into construction. 162 of the planned units will be for a 3-story senior living facility that includes assisted living, independent living, and memory care.



The market study showed that within 5 miles, senior centers only had 3% vacancy and there was an even greater need for memory care. Some residents were upset that these units would only be assigned .5 REUs within the sewer system. Township Planner Kelly Mathews explained that according to the township sewer ordinance, this is standard for these types of complexes. Holden stated that the developer had not asked for any deals on this matter, nor had they been offered any.



Others were upset that the study had not been published on the township website in a timely enough manner for them to review before Tuesday’s special meeting. Mathews said that an original version of the study had been posted for a couple months, with the updated current version being posted last Friday to the township’s website. Feeling satisfied by the results of the study, the Planning Commission again made the recommendation for conditional rezoning approval, this time by unanimous vote. (MK)