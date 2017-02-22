Brighton DDA Looks At "Pocket Park" For New UM Health Center

February 22, 2017

At its meeting Tuesday, the Brighton Downtown Development Authority looked at ways of investing in the new University of Michigan medical center to be called Brighton Health Care Center South.



The facility, which is now under construction, will cost an estimated $175 million and will total just under 300,000 square feet in size, The DDA Board is considering putting a “pocket park” at the site of Challis Road and Karl Greimel Drive as an aesthetically pleasing way of enhancing the outdoor part of the complex for both visitors and businesses in the neighborhood. The DDA could potentially invest up to $400,000 on the project. Architect Piet Lindhout presented conceptual drawings for a pocket park which would include trees, benches and what he described as “wayfinding stone elements” patterned after Inuit stones which are pile on top of each other.



The DDA also discussed adding some other elements, such as enhanced, lighted crosswalks and extending sidewalks in the area. City Manager Nate Geinzer says he will take the DDA’s ideas back to U of M officials for their opinion on the proposal and then report back to the DDA and city council.



DDA member and Brighton Mayor pro tem Shawn Pipoly told the board that he had problems with investing $400,000 of the DDA’s money in a site that is owned by the University of Michigan, not by the city. However, Geinzer says it’s not all that unusual for municipalities to invest funds in a site that it does not own, when it’s for the benefit of the community at large. (TT)