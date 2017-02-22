South Lyon Council Defers Solar Panel Proposal For More Study

February 22, 2017

South Lyon City Council balked at providing money for a feasibility study to examine placing solar energy panels at the wastewater treatment plant, and instead shipped the proposal to city administration for further review.



Chris Yurko, president and owner of Superior Renewable Systems, pitched the plan to city council that he says would reduce utility costs at the plant by 24% a year. He estimated that the $750,000 cost for the project could be paid back within six years. Yurko proposes that the city finance the project through an energy services agreement that would allow a third party to take a 30% credit and depreciation.



The only upfront cost to the city would be $3,000 for a feasibility study. But according to the South Lyon Herald, even that cost prompted concern from council members. Both Councilman Joseph Ryzyi and Councilwoman Margaret Kurtzweil expressed hesitation to spend that money without more information. Mayor Pro Tem Harvey Wedell, who was chairing the meeting, said the presentation was introductory and referred it to city administration for further study. (JK)