New Program Expands Support Services To Cancer Patients & Families

February 22, 2017

An Ann Arbor-based cancer support program is now offering its free services to patients at a local hospital’s cancer center.



The Cancer Support Community (CSC) of Greater Ann Arbor is expanding its services in a new collaboration by making them available at St. Joseph Mercy hospitals in Brighton and Chelsea. The CSC provides free programs to all people impacted by cancer, including nutrition and cooking classes, educational programming, stress management and exercise activities and social support opportunities.



Officials with St. Joseph Mercy Brighton Cancer Center, Livingston County's only full-service cancer care center, say with this new affiliation, CSC will be an integral part of the psychosocial support programming offered to patients and families from the moment of diagnosis. CSC will provide free services including quarterly educational workshops, weekly yoga classes, and monthly support groups for people impacted by cancer. (DK/JK)