Veterans Treatment Court Graduates Its Second Class

February 22, 2017

Five veterans were honored in Judge Carol Sue Reader’s courtroom this morning after spending 18 months being mentored through Veteran’s Treatment Court. The men who received a certificate and a coin have spent the last year and a half in the court, which provided them not only legal help, but connected them with other assistance as well.



Michigan Supreme Court Justice Bridget Mary McCormack was one of three speakers who joined the celebration this year. She tells WHMI she's proud of the Livingston County Court. McCormick says the Michigan Supreme Court is really supportive of all of our treatment courts, but we're especially proud of our veterans treatment courts. She says we have more than any other state in the nation. McCormack says Judge Reader's Court is particularly impressive, adding that five graduates is a pretty great number. She says what happens in these courts is that by connecting veterans to the services that they need, to treat the issues they're dealing with, they're able to be incredibly successful. She says not only is that better for them because they deserve it, but it's better for their families and communities.



McCormack says Michigan leads the nation in veterans treatment courts with 25; up from 8 just four years ago. She says the specialty court is essential because it helps not only cut recidivism, but aids the economy by getting people off of the unemployment line. Dan Motes, who spent four years as a Marine says he appreciates what the program gave him. He says between the mentors and the staff in the court system, it's been a great benefit. He says the structured requirements of the court were better than going to jail. He says veterans that have the option can go to veteran's treatment court and work through their problems and go through the process that way. Motes says it's a better way of life.



Motes along with three other men received certificates and coins from Judge Reader, who presides over the court. A fifth man was unable to attend. Reader says she hopes to see the court continue to grow, because it helps veterans in particular re-enter society after serving their country. She says most of the people served by the court are convicted of felonies, and it gives them a leg up while keeping them out of jail or prison. The court works by pairing veteran mentors with participants, who help each other work through difficulties. Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency Acting Strategy Director David Dunckel also spoke at the graduation sharing a story about his mentorship of a veteran in the program in Lansing. (DS)