Fenton Twp. Man Found Dead After Being Charged With Child Pornography

February 22, 2017

A Fenton Township man who was arrested last week on federal child pornography charges has been found dead.



60-year-old Steven Dale Brown was found deceased Monday afternoon in the garage of his home. Suicide is being investigated as a possible cause. Brown was arrested last week following a search of his home by federal agents that turned up hundreds of images of child pornography. Official say Brown admitted to downloading the material at his home, storing it on thumb drives and then taking it to view at the General Motors Technical Center in Warren, where he worked.



The investigation began after a GM forensic analyst conducting random scans on company computers in April of last year found several images that appeared to be illegal in nature. Brown had a 2007 conviction in Genesee County Circuit Court for second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct involving a person under age 13. He was also listed on the Michigan Public Sex Offender Registry. Following his death, the federal charges were dropped on Tuesday. (JK)