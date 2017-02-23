Annual Genealogy Seminar Will Help Uncover Family Names and Lineage

A seminar in Pinckney can help fill in the gaps for people researching their family tree.



The third annual genealogy seminar will be held at the Pinckney Community Public Library on Saturday, April 8th from 9am to 4pm. The workshop, Putting the Puzzle Together, will feature Daniel Earl, who will present a series of four selected talks.



Event organizers say the information provided at the seminar will be helpful to anyone, no matter what stage they are at in their family tree research. The day’s schedule includes planned discussion sessions and networking breaks. Guests are asked to bring their questions and the family names they are seeking.



Tickets in advance are $20 and $25 at the door. More information about the event can be found by calling the library at 734-878-3888 or visiting the link below. (DK)