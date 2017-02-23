Howell DDA Seeking Grant To Redesign State Street

February 23, 2017

A grant opportunity could help one local downtown make some needed repairs to roads, water, and sewer mains.



The Howell Main Street and Downtown Development Authority is preparing an application for an Infrastructure Capacity Enhancement, or ICE grant. The grant comes from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and is designed to help communities like Howell make improvements to their public infrastructure system. The DDA is hoping to use potential grant money for the reconstruction of State Street from Grand River to Clinton along with a couple adjacent alleyways.



City Manager Shea Charles told WHMI on of the ideas they are considering is turning State Street into a “festival street.” On a festival street, the road is elevated in such a way to eliminate curbs so that people with physical disabilities can traverse it more easily. He believes this would be very welcome on the street which hosts the farmer’s market and other special events throughout the year. Front-end parking would be maintained for vehicles. The program is 90% grant, 10% match for up to $2-million.



Early estimates for road, sanitary sewer, and storm sewer are around half-a-million dollars. Charles said they are working with DTE to help fund the burying of utility lines that could cost around $400,000. The DDA will give a presentation in support of the grant application to Howell City Council on Monday. The application is due in early April, with the award coming in September if accepted. Charles said that if all goes well, repairs could be started and completed in spring of 2018. (MK)