Livingston County Early Education Program Receives $25,000 Grant

February 23, 2017

A Livingston County non-profit organization has received a grant that will help provide local families with an educational opportunity.



Livingston Promise, a private 501(c) 3 organization, offers preschool scholarships to 3-year-old children in Livingston County who are on the Head Start Wait-List.



In December, the program was awarded its 3rd grant from the Bartsch Memorial Trust to the tune of $25,000. Livingston Promise received $15,000 grants from Bartsch in 2014 and 2015. The original 2014 grant was awarded in honor of Madeline Richard, who passed away shortly after she was born in May of that year in a tragic accident.



Madeline’s parents, who previously lived in Howell, say there is no better way to honor their daughter’s memory than to help other children in the community “…access a high quality early learning experience, like the ones offered through Livingston Promise.”



President Robin Schutz says the donation and increased funding provides the opportunity to give more scholarships to Livingston County families. All donations to the organization are tax deductible and can be made online at www.LivingstonPromise.org.

