Hamburg Twp Planners Approve Zoning Change To Hall Road Parcel

February 23, 2017

A proposed zoning amendment to a parcel of land in Hamburg Township is expected to benefit residents and fall in line with the municipality’s future plans, according to township officials.



The Crossing at Lakeland Trail apartments owns a parcel of land on Hall Road that the applicant hopes to split into two parcels. The 1.640 acres to the west half is a part of the Crossing at Lakeland Trail’s Planned Unit Development and would therefore keep its current zoning. However a proposal has been made to change the zoning of the .669 acres to the east from General Industrial to Village Residential.



Township Planning and Zoning Director Scott Pacheco says the area is a higher density residential district with a 10 unit per acre designation. If the east portion of the property were to keep the General Industrial zoning, it would need to be two acres instead of .669.



Pacheco says amending the parcel to Village Residential would better comply with the township’s master plan and future land use map. He tells WHMI it also would benefit neighboring residents and properties because it won’t allow industrial uses on the parcel in the future, only residential.



The zoning amendment was reviewed by the township’s Planning Commission Wednesday night and approved. The request will move forward to the county before finally arriving before the municipality’s Board of Trustees. A public hearing was held prior to the Planning Commission’s discussion and decision, though no residents spoke for or against it. (DK)

