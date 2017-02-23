Acrimony Follows Failed Income Tax Cut Vote In Michigan House

The Republican-led Michigan House has defeated legislation to lower the state's income tax and the fallout is already underway.



GOP House Speaker Tom Leonard announced early this morning that he removed Republican Rep. Jason Sheppard of Temperance as chairman of the Financial Services Committee. Leonard says Sheppard, who voted against a bill to cut the 4.25 percent income tax to 3.9 percent over four years, told him he would vote yes. Leonard says in statement that it's "unacceptable" that Sheppard "lied" about his position. Sheppard could not immediately be reached to comment.



The House fell three votes short of the 55 needed to move the legislation to the Senate as twelve Republicans joined all but one Democrat in opposition. Rep. Scott Dianda of Calumet was the lone Democrat to join 51 Republicans in voting yes. Republicans opposing the bill were Reps. Chris Afendoulis of Grand Rapids Township, Julie Calley of Portland, Kathy Crawford of Novi, Daniela Garcia of Holland, Larry Inman of Williamsburg, Jim Lilly of Park Township, David Maturen of Vicksburg, Michael McCready of Bloomfield Hills, Dave Pagel of Berrien Springs, Brett Roberts of Eaton Township, Jason Sheppard of Temperance and Scott VanSingel of Grant.



Leonard named Republican Rep. Diana Farrington of Utica the new chairwoman of the committee. Sheppard will no longer serve on the panel. (AP)