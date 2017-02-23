Overdose Sparks Procedure Review At Pontiac Rehab Center

February 23, 2017

The overdose of a Milford Township man has an area drug rehab center reevaluating its procedures.



The Oakland County Sheriff’s Department says the incident happened last Friday, February 17th at the Common Ground Resource and Crisis Center in Pontiac when a 32-year-old Milford Township man overdosed on drugs. After giving the man an initial dose of Narcan, paramedics transported him to nearby McLaren Hospital. A second, stronger dose was administered while en route, which revived the man.



He was later interviewed by deputies who determined that a visitor to Common Ground likely provided the drugs. A Common Ground spokesperson said the organization screens visitors and has staff on hand during visitations, but added that the incident likely will spark a review of safeguards and visitor guidelines. (JK)