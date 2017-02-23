Urgent Pavement Repairs On Northbound US-23 Prompt Lane Closure

February 23, 2017

Urgent pavement repairs on northbound US-23 in Washtenaw County could impact travel for local commuters and motorists.



The Michigan Department of Transportation says the right lane on the ramp from westbound M-14 to northbound US-23 is closed for urgent pavement repairs. The work started around 2:00 this afternoon and there will be two lanes open on northbound US-23 while the repairs are being made. However M-DOT cautions back-ups may occur, especially during the evening rush hour. Motorists are encouraged to plan extra time and watch for traffic slowdowns in the area.



The lane is expected to reopen by 7am Friday. (JM)