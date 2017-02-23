Fowlerville Cat Alive After Being Tortured & Shot By BB Gun

February 23, 2017

A Fowlerville couple whose pet cat was tortured and underwent surgery is thanking the community for the kindness, prayers and donations but says the incident warrants a larger message to stop the torture of animals.



Cass, a one-and-a-half year old cat, went missing for nearly two days which Darrick Tinsley said was very unusual. When he did make it home Monday evening, Cass’s orange fur was matted and covered in feces, with one eye was ruptured and bloody. He also had a blowgun dart through his tail. Cass was taken to the Fowlerville Veterinary Clinic and upon further examination and x-rays, it was discovered he had been shot more than 12 times with a bb gun in his head, mouth, abdomen, legs and paw.



Cass underwent surgery on Monday to remove his eye and some of the bb’s that were in areas showing infection. Tinsley says Cass is home healing and the eye surgery was a success but the torturing of animals needs to stop. He plans to file a report with Livingston County Animal Control and says everyone in the Alan’s Park manufactured housing community on Nicholson Road is aware of the situation and keeping an eye out for anyone with a bb gun or broad head blowgun.



Tinsley says they have no idea who might have been responsible but they think it all happened in a live trap, since Cass had a live trap injury on his head from escaping. He added they’ve lived in the park for eight years and have always had pets but never any problems like this. A Go Fund Me account has been set up to assist with medical expenses for Cass and Tinsley thanked the community for all of its kindness and support, saying it has renewed his faith in humanity. A link to the Go Fund Me account is provided. (JM)