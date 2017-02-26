Community Resource Set For County Home & Garden Show

February 26, 2017

An upcoming community event will host about two dozen local nonprofit human service agencies for those in need.



This is the 16th year the Livingston County United Way has offered its resources fair, featuring a number of organizations whose mission is to address the needs of the community. The resources fair is planned as part of the annual Livingston County Home & Garden Show, set for April 7, 8 and 9 at the Howell High School Field House. Resources available will address hunger and homelessness initiatives, financial stability, community wellness and youth and early childhood education programs. There is no fee for entry into the resources fair, however there is an admission charge for the Home & Garden Show.



For information on the event or to register for table space, visit the United Way’s website by clicking the link below. (DS)