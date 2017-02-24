Community Dental Center To Host Open House

February 24, 2017

The Livingston County Dental Center opened in January and will be dedicated in mid-March.



The public is invited to join the Livingston County Board of Commissioners, the County Health Department and My Community Dental Centers in the grand opening of the Livingston Dental Center. Since the dental center opened on January 30th, a number of new patients have made appointments. Health Department Health Promotion Coordinator Chelsea Moxlow says so far reports are positive.



Muxlow says the Livingston Dental Center is operated by My Community Dental Centers on behalf of the Livingston County Health Department and focuses on serving people enrolled in Medicaid, including Healthy Kids and MiChild, the Healthy Michigan Plan, and those who are low income uninsured. She says the dental center officially opened on January 30th and are accepting new patients. She says they have already had quite a few patients and they've reported really positive experiences.



Moxlow says the County Health Department saw a need to provide dental services to those on Medicaid and the low income uninsured, and pursued My Community Dental Centers about filling that gap. She says St. Joseph Mercy Health System provided a location for the dental center, and there are currently 8 chairs open for appointments. She says there is a full time dentist on staff who provides care and recommends children see the dentist before their first birthday. Moxlow says getting children into the dentist early helps create a positive experience for them while avoiding early dental health problems. The public is invited to attend the dedication and open house on Thursday, March 16th from 4 to 6:30 pm. Moxlow says the dental center is accepting new patients. To make an appointment or for information, call 877-313-6232. (DS)