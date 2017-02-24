Plea Deal Offered To Man Arrested At Local School

February 24, 2017

A plea deal has been offered to a Whitmore Lake man facing multiple charges after being found intoxicated in the parking lot of a local school.



20-year-old George Brenizer recently appeared in 53rd District Court for a pre-trial hearing, where his bond was amended and he was ordered to surrender his driver’s license. He is also not allowed to possess any weapons or ammunition. Brenizer is facing charges of operating with a high blood alcohol content, a lesser count of operating while intoxicated, open alcohol in a vehicle, trespassing and being a minor in possession of alcohol. They are related to a February 15th incident in which Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputies were called out to the Charyl Stockwell Academy on M-59 in Hartland Township.



The sheriff’s office said the mother of a 7-year-old female student had called the school to say Brenizer was coming to visit her daughter, but when he arrived he was wearing body armor and acting in a suspicious manner. Brenizer was told to leave the school because of his behavior and was located by deputies in his pickup truck in the parking lot. After determining he was intoxicated, Brenizer was arrested and jailed. While Brenizer did not have any weapons on him or in his vehicle, he would not tell authorities why he was wearing the body armor.



Since a person cannot be convicted and sentenced for both operating while intoxicated and operating with a high blood alcohol content, Livingston County Prosecutor Bill Vailliencourt tells WHMI they offered to dismiss the lesser OWI charge for pleas to all the other counts, including the more serious High BAC charge. Brenizer will be back in court for a status conference March 2nd. If no plea deal is reached, he’ll proceed to trial with jury pick scheduled March 3rd. (JM/JK)