Suspects Sought In Credit Card Theft At Local Adult Care & Rehab Facilities

February 24, 2017

Local authorities are asking for the public’s assistance locating the suspects responsible for recent credit card thefts at adult care and rehab facilities in Livingston County.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has released a surveillance photo of a suspect who entered The Willows assisted living center in Howell on Friday, February 10th around 2pm. One suspect is said to have entered into the office of staff and stole numerous credit cards while the second suspect waited in the vehicle. The suspects then immediately used the stolen cards in Howell and Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor.



The suspect who entered The Willows was dressed in a scrub style shirt similar to what healthcare workers would wear and is pictured. The sheriff’s office says the suspects have affected three healthcare facilities in Livingston County within the last ten days. They are also believed to be responsible for numerous other credit card thefts from adult care/rehab facilities around Metro Detroit. The suspects are believed to be traveling in an early 2000’s Chevy Impala, blue in color. Photographs of the vehicle and second suspect are not available at this time.



The sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s assistance in obtaining additional information and advises those who may work in similar style healthcare facilities to secure their personal belongings while at work. Anyone with information about the crime or who recognizes the person of interest is encouraged to contact Detective Matt Young at 517-540-7960 or CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. (JM)