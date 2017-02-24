Nature Hike At Highland State Recreation Area Saturday

Nature enthusiasts and area residents looking to beat cabin fever can do so during a weekend hike at what organizers say is one of Michigan’s best kept secrets.



The hike is being organized by the Crossroads Group of the Sierra Club Saturday at the Highland State Recreation Area on Highland Road. Organizers say the five-mile hike will take attendees through hardwoods and wetlands in a beautiful park setting. The hike is free but requires a state park entry fee or passport. Anyone attending is asked to meet at the trailhead parking area in front of the historic barn at 1pm Saturday.



Details can be found through the provided link. Photo - Friends of Highland State Recreation Area. (JM)