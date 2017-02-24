Child Advocate Training Wraps Up, Volunteers Look Forward To New Role

February 24, 2017

Thursday concluded training for a group of volunteers who have learned what it means to be a proponent for a child’s best interest, in cases of abuse and neglect in Livingston County.



It has been over three weeks since nine other individuals and I attended our first training session at the LACASA Center in Howell, where we learned how to be a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA). CASAs are assigned to local cases of child abuse and neglect. It is their job to get to know the child or children they will advocate for, visit them on a regular basis and work to achieve the best possible outcome for that child.



We have learned how to identify abuse and neglect, how to understand and communicate with all parties involved in the case and the many legal aspects involved. CASA Program Director Sara Applegate says next, volunteers must attend a court observation session within the next two weeks. It is an opportunity for the trainees to see firsthand what court proceedings will be like in an abuse and neglect case and where a CASA fits in to the picture.



Everyone in the group has their own reason why they wanted to become a CASA. Though we all came from different starting positions, it seemed there were only positive feelings about the program on the last day of in-class training.



I spoke with several group members who shared their ultimate conclusion about CASA, including trainee Lisa Howe. Howe says she is proud to be a part of the program and that the group’s leaders did a great job teaching every aspect of the CASA role. She says she feels prepared to go out and make a difference and is looking forward to the court observations.

Group member Alice Cakebread says the experience has been really interesting. She feels she has learned a lot of information about child welfare, interviewing, role-playing and how to best advocate for the child.



The members of our group will officially become CASAs on March 20th at a ceremony where we are sworn in as court officers in front of Family and Probate Court Judge Miriam Cavanaugh. Applegate says the emotional event is a celebration of all the hard work that has gone into this journey. The new advocates will add to the ever-expanding CASA family, taking the program’s membership from 53 active volunteers to 63.



For me, it is still daunting the impact a CASA can have and what it can mean to a child who may have never had someone so committed to their well-being. There is still much to learn, but that expertise is secondary. What matters is the difference we can make. (DK)