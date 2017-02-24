Brighton Township Agrees To Increase Sewer Rates Despite Objections

February 24, 2017

During a marathon session of the Brighton Township Board one resident was ejected, and several others voiced opposition to sewer rate increases.



One resident, who is often vocal about sewer policy in the township became argumentative during discussion of rate increases, uttering an expletive that had Township Supervisor Patrick Michel ask him to leave the meeting. Michel tried to gavel down Bob Potocki who insisted on interrupting board discussion. Potocki was among a few dozen residents opposing sewer rate increases that will also cover legal fees for a lawsuit against the township. Steve Rushak told the board it looked like retaliation…



Rushak says the concept of shifting the litigation costs over to the sewer users may be legal, or it may not be legal, but either way it isn't right and may be potentially unethical to do so. He says viewing it from an outsiders perspective, something like that can be viewed as retaliatory. Rushak says there is a subset of the population that is involved in a litigation with the township and then the township charges back the litigation charges against them. He says it may be legal, but it certainly is unethical and can be viewed as retaliatory.



The board agreed by a vote of 5 to 2 to raise sewer rates by about $11.00 per quarter from $95.50 to $106.00. The debt service rate of 80.50 per quarter remained the same for the coming year. Trustees Mike Slaton and Steve Combs voted against it. Trustee Sam Theis explained that the legal fees for a lawsuit borne out of a disagreement over the sanitary sewer need to come from the sewer fund. He says it is Michigan law that to take funds from the general fund to cover sewer costs is illegal. He also said that waiting to raise rates would be “kicking the can down the road.”



Township Manager Brian Vick tells WHMI the rate increase is necessary. He says the township looked at the revenue and expenditure of the sanitary sewer, and agreed that keeping the rate where it was they would be spending more money than they would take in. He says the board doesn't want to do that, but instead wants to make sure they're covering their costs, so the rate has to increase to do that. Vick says the cost of the sewer litigation is what is causing the rate increase.



Township Clerk Ann Bollin asked that the board resurrect the sanitary sewer action plan to record what has been done to date, to look for ways to cut costs and increase sewer users. Several residents who spoke asked that the 200 foot rule be reinstituted and enforced, so that more residents and businesses would be forced onto the sewer system. The rate increase will be effective in April of this year. (DS)

