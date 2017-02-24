Kitchen Fire Closes Three Howell Businesses

February 24, 2017

A small kitchen fire Thursday night has left two downtown Howell eateries closed today.



Howell Fire Chief Andy Pless says they were called out at about 11:15pm to Mark's Midtown Coney Island at 208 W. Grand River after two passersby noticed smoke through the window. He says a kitchen appliance may have been the cause of the fire, which caused very little actual fire damage. However, he says because it smoldered for so long, there was extensive smoke damage. They also had to pull down a lot of the drop-down ceiling.



Gus's Carryout, which is next door, also suffered smoke damage. However, he says they should be able to reopen by Saturday at the latest. An antique store on the other side of the restaurant, The Roost and Company, also suffered smoke damage and will likely be closed at least a week.



Photo from Ed Egeler Facebook page.