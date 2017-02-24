Weekend Lane Closure On Southbound US-23 Between 8 Mile & M-14

February 24, 2017

Weekend construction continues on US-23 in Livingston and Washtenaw Counties.



The Michigan Department of Transportation advises there will be a single lane closure on southbound US-23 between roughly 8 Mile Road and M-14 for concrete patch work. The patch work is needed to fix shoulder failures near 8 Mile Road and Warren Road. The lane closure will start at 1pm Saturday and continue through 10am Sunday.



M-DOT says motorists should expect back-ups and plan extra time when traveling through the corridor at that time.



Additional work is scheduled next week on northbound US-23. M-DOT advises there will be a single lane closure on northbound US-23 at 6 Mile Road so crews can shift traffic. The closure will begin at 8pm Tuesday and continue through 7am Wednesday. In case of inclement weather, M-DOT says the back-up date will be the next night. (JM)