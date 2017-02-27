Livingston County Relay For Life Reuniting Into Single Event

February 27, 2017

A familiar event dedicated to fighting cancer will have a new look, location and feel this summer.



Relay For Life serves as the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society and brings communities together to remember loved ones lost, honor survivors of all cancers and raise funds to make a global impact on cancer. In recent years, separate events have been held in Brighton, Hartland and Fowlerville but this year; all three will combine into one Livingston County Relay for Life at the Howell High School Freshman campus in August.

Relay for Life Community Manager Lauren Wagner tells WHMI prior to splitting up into three events, there was one big event in Howell about a decade ago so they’re essentially coming back to their roots. Wagner says the local Relay for Life was actually one of the first in Michigan and it started in Howell so they’re bringing it back and going all out. She says the decision was largely based on feedback from participants, survey results and general community input but the campus is a great fit, centrally located and easy to find.



In addition to the new location and later date, this year’s Relay for Life will no longer be a 24-hour event but rather split into two days with more activities. The event will run from 6 to 11pm on Friday, August 11th and then pick back up from 10am to 6pm Saturday, August 12th. The event is usually a 24-hour camp out style event and Wagner says those who don’t want to break tradition are still welcome to do so.



Registration is open and teams are forming now, with survivors are being encouraged to sign up early to take advantage of future spring events. Pizza Palooza will serve as the kick-off event on April 21st in the Howell High School cafeteria. It’s an all you can eat pizza event benefitting Relay for Life and attendees will also vote for their favorite pizza in Livingston County.



