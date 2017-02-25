Oak Park Man Admits To Breaking Into Two Local Stores

February 25, 2017

An Oak Park man has entered a plea to charges related to break-ins at two Livingston County stores.



33-year-old Arthur Williams and 30-year-old Kyle Wimbush are each charged with two counts of breaking and entering and one count of possession of burglary tools for the break-ins at the Sprint store in Brighton and Target store in Hartland Township.



During a hearing in Livingston County Circuit Court Thursday, Wimbush pleaded guilty as charged. His sentencing agreement calls for 14 months to 10 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections. He also cannot object to Special Alternative Incarceration boot camp, which is an alternative prison in Chelsea for probationers, at his sentencing March 23rd.



Williams also pleaded guilty to both charges earlier this month. As a 4th time habitual offender, prosecutors agreed to recommend a 54-month prison cap on his minimum sentence March 2nd.



Brighton Police responded to an alarm at the Sprint store on Movie Drive around 3:30am on October 31st and found a large rock had been thrown through the window. Numerous cell phones were stolen. About a half hour later, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department responded to an alarm at the Target store on M-59 and also found a rock had been thrown through the door with several Xbox game consoles stolen. Suspect and vehicle descriptions were obtained by Target security and a be-on-the-lookout advisory was issued. A State Police unit spotted a vehicle matching the description and pulled it over on southbound US-23 near I-96, where a search turned up merchandise stolen in both break-ins. (DK)