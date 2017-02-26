Local High School Students Headed On Mission Trip To West Virginia

February 26, 2017

A group of local high school students with hearts for giving will be embarking on a mission trip this spring.



24 local high school students and eight parent volunteers comprise the Livingston County Community Faith Based Youth Mission Team. The group will be traveling to Mt. Hope, West Virginia from June 18th – 24th through a partnership with Team Effort Mission Team, a non-profit organization.



Diane Duncan her husband and their two sons have participated in mission trips over the last five years coordinated through their local church. Scheduling conflicts prevented them and some other families from attending so they coordinated the upcoming trip to Mt. Hope. Student and parent leaders will be providing assistance with home improvement and repair projects and perform other ministry based work.



Massive flooding across West Virginia last year killed at least 23 people and caused severe damage to homes and infrastructure throughout the state. Mt. Hope was hit hard and is one of the poorest regions in the state. The youth mission team will be responsible for completing various construction-based projects such as re-roofing homes and businesses and installing siding and drywall. Duncan says the need is evident in the mountainous community and the process to rebuild continues. She tells WHMI the kids get to see and experience how grateful people are for what they have in different places, no matter how minimal. She says it has a huge impact as they get to disengage and also leave cell phones behind, adding many of the students have been on past mission trips including her family and they have become life changing experiences.



The team has launched a fundraising campaign to defray costs of the trip and purchase supplies and miscellaneous items to donate to those in need. Some students were out this weekend collecting pop cans and bottles and future bake sales and a community garage sale are planned. A Go Fund Me account has been set up for potential sponsors or those interested in donating to support the cause. A link is provided. Facebook photo. (JM)