Local Lawmaker and Judge Voice Support To Remove Judge Age Limits

February 25, 2017

Legislation that would amend the constitution by removing judge age limits has been introduced by a local lawmaker and is receiving judiciary support.



State Representative Hank Vaupel says when the constitution was first written, the average lifespan was around 66 years old. Michigan law currently says that a judge over the age of 70 cannot seek re-election. But the Handy Township Republican feels that because the average lifespan has since increased to approximately 83 years old, that age limit is no longer relevant.



Vaupel is hoping to eliminate the age restriction and received support at testimony earlier this week from Livingston County Circuit Court Judge Michael P. Hatty and three judges from Macomb County. House Joint Resolution G is currently in front of the state’s Judiciary Committee. If it comes out of committee, it would then go before the entire House. Because the resolution would amend the constitution, it must pass with a two-thirds majority vote in the House and Senate, and then come before voters.



Vaupel tells WHMI the legislation could help retain a number of judges in the state. In the next three elections, 101 judges would not be able to run for re-election or reappointment because of the age restriction. Vaupel feels Michigan would be “…losing a tremendous amount of institutional knowledge” if judges are automatically termed out based on the law.



If all goes as planned by receiving the necessary amount of votes in the House and Senate, the proposal would be brought to citizens in the next general election. Vaupel feels it gives voters a chance to decide, instead of arbitrarily terming the judges out. He says he is optimistic the resolution will pass. (DK)