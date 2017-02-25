Howell Man Appointed To State Child Abuse & Neglect Prevention Board

February 25, 2017

A local man has been named to a state board focused on child welfare and safety.



Willie Dubas of Howell has been appointed to serve on the Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Board (Children's Trust Fund). In making the announcement, Governor Snyder thanked Dubas for his commitment and dedication to improving the safety of families in Michigan. The 11-person board promotes the health, safety, and welfare of Michigan's children and families by funding local programs and services that prevent child abuse and neglect.



Dubas is a safety instructor for Operating Engineers Local 324 JATF and will represent organized labor on the board. He is also a long time LACASA volunteer and a former Livingston County CASA – a court appointed special advocate that represents a child’s best interests in cases of abuse and neglect. Additionally, Dubas is a Michigan member of Bikers Against Child Abuse International and vice president of the local chapter that covers Livingston County and surrounding areas.



Dubas will serve the remainder of a three-year term expiring December 19th, 2018. His appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate. (JM)