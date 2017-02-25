Local News Anchor & Firefighter Dies Suddenly

A one-time Brighton firefighter and local news anchor has died.



63-year-old Ron Savage, an anchor and reporter at WJBK, Fox 2 in Detroit, died suddenly Saturday morning while training with the Milford Fire Department, where he volunteered. According to Fox 2, Savage suffered a "cardiac issue" during a training exercise. He previously seved on the Brighton Fire Department, where he had been assigned to Engine Company 32. While with the Brighton department, Savage received two unit citations for outstanding line of duty performance: one for a commercial factory fire in 2001 and a critical injury multiple car crash on US 23 at I-96 in 2002.



Fox 2's website said that Savage was planning to take part in the Fight For Air Climb at the Renaissance Center tower on Sunday. He was volunteering to climb the stairs to raise money for the American Lung Association and was a regular in the annual event. (JK)