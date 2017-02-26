Brighton Area FD Participates in Detroit Charity Event

February 26, 2017

The Brighton Area Fire Dept. was to take part Sunday in the “Fight For Air Climb” at the Ren Cen in Detroit. In the competition, up to 70 fire departments and 600 firefighters from around Southeast Michigan compete annually for top honors in the event, with proceeds going to the American Lung Association for research, treatment and public awareness of lung disease. Some 35 BAFD firefighters were to make the climb up 71 flights of stairs to the top. Brighton Area Fire Chief Mike O’Brian tells WHMI the department collected more money for the American Lung Association than any other dept. that competed last year, and their goal was to try to duplicate the feat this year. The Brighton dept. has 74 part-time, on-call firefighters operating out of five stations: Two stations each in Genoa and Brighton townships, and the main station in the city of Brighton. O’Brian says those wishing to contribute to the “Fight For Air Climb” may go to the BAFD website for information on how to donate. (TT)

