Services Set For Ron Savage

February 27, 2017

Services have been set for a local firefighter and news anchor who died unexpectedly over the weekend.



Visitation for Ron Savage will be held Wednesday from 1 to 9pm at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home in Milford and then from 11am to 4pm on Thursday at St. Mary Our Lady of the Snows in Milford, where a service will be held that day at 4pm. The 63-year-old Savage died Saturday after suffering a heart attack during a training exercise with the Milford Fire Department where he worked as a volunteer. Savage, who spent about ten years as a Brighton firefighter, also worked at Fox 2 in Detroit since 1999 where he was a weekend anchor and was also involved in Problem Solver Investigations.



Ron volunteered with Crime Stoppers, The Humane Society, The Autism Society of Michigan, Mothers Against Drunk Driving and The American Lung Association and was a former member of the Associated Press of Michigan Board of Directors. Savage is survived by his wife, Mitzi and son, Ronnie. Memorials may be made in his name to The Ronnie Savage College Education Fund. (JK)