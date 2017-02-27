Warrants have been issued for two Lansing men, both of whom have failed to appear for hearings related to an attempted vehicle break-in in Genoa Township that led to a police chase.

19-year-old Malachi Irving was sentenced in December to 93 days in the county jail with credit for 58 days already served. However, a warrant was issued for his arrest last week after he failed to appear for a show cause hearing February 17th. His co-defendant, 18-year-old Laron Wilcox, was scheduled to appear for his own sentencing in January but was also a no-show. Court records indicate a warrant for Wilcox remains active. Both had previously pleaded guilty to one count of breaking and entering a vehicle.

Irving, Wilcox and 21-year-old Moses Lingua, were arrested for an August 3rd incident in which police said they tried to break into a car near the 2800 block of Ontario Court in Genoa Township. State Police from the Brighton Post were dispatched to the call and attempted to stop a vehicle leaving the scene. The suspects refused to pull over and fled, with a chase ensuing through downtown Howell and then down D-19. When the vehicle attempted to enter westbound I-96, the trooper used a maneuver that caused the suspect vehicle to spin out of control into a ditch and rollover. (Picture is from patrol vehicle camera) The vehicle was driven by Lingua, who was sentenced last month to one year in jail and three years’ probation. (DK)