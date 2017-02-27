Warrants Issued For Men Involved In Police Chase Through Howell

February 27, 2017

Warrants have been issued for two Lansing men, both of whom have failed to appear for hearings related to an attempted vehicle break-in in Genoa Township that led to a police chase.



19-year-old Malachi Irving was sentenced in December to 93 days in the county jail with credit for 58 days already served. However, a warrant was issued for his arrest last week after he failed to appear for a show cause hearing February 17th. His co-defendant, 18-year-old Laron Wilcox, was scheduled to appear for his own sentencing in January but was also a no-show. Court records indicate a warrant for Wilcox remains active. Both had previously pleaded guilty to one count of breaking and entering a vehicle.



Irving, Wilcox and 21-year-old Moses Lingua, were arrested for an August 3rd incident in which police said they tried to break into a car near the 2800 block of Ontario Court in Genoa Township. State Police from the Brighton Post were dispatched to the call and attempted to stop a vehicle leaving the scene. The suspects refused to pull over and fled, with a chase ensuing through downtown Howell and then down D-19. When the vehicle attempted to enter westbound I-96, the trooper used a maneuver that caused the suspect vehicle to spin out of control into a ditch and rollover. (Picture is from patrol vehicle camera) The vehicle was driven by Lingua, who was sentenced last month to one year in jail and three years’ probation. (DK)