Weekend Fire Destroys Garage As Firefighters Save House

February 27, 2017

A quick response by local firefighters is being credited with helping save a Genoa Township home over the weekend.



The Brighton Area Fire Authority was dispatched to a residential structure fire on the 5400 block of Golf Club Road just after 8:30 Saturday morning. Crews arrived to find an attached garage fully involved with fire, with flames extending into the attic of the residence. Deputy Brighton Fire Chief Mike Evans says that firefighters were able to stop the progression of the fire into the attic, thereby saving the residence. The homeowners escaped unharmed along with their dog and were assisted by neighbors.



Chief Evans says the fire was brought under control within 15 minutes, although firefighters remained on the scene for another two hours extinguishing hot spots. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but is believed to have been unintentional. Brighton firefighters were assisted on the scene by the Howell Area Fire Authority and Livingston County EMS. The American Red Cross arrived to assist the homeowners with immediate needs. No injuries were reported. (JK)

