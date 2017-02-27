Workshop To Educate Community On Recognizing & Preventing Child Sexual Abuse

February 27, 2017

A free workshop will be held next month to help interested community members learn about ways to help prevent child sexual abuse.



LACASA Center’s Child Abuse Prevention Council in inviting Livingston County residents to attend the Stewards of Children workshop Wednesday, March 22nd. The evidence-based program teaches adults five steps to protecting children. Holly Naylor, CAP Council coordinator, says the half-day workshop is critical for parents, grandparents, adults who work or volunteer with children, and concerned community members learn the steps they can take to prevent, recognize and react responsibly to the reality of child sexual abuse.



Begun locally in 2007, the program was created by Darkness to Light, a nonprofit organization committed to raising awareness about the prevalence and consequences of child sexual abuse. While studies have shown rates of child sexual abuse decreasing nationally since the 1990s, Naylor says it is still a critical problem, particularly at LACASA where they see a much higher rate of investigations of sexual abuse than physical abuse in their forensic CARE interviews. She added that it is “critical for people to realize that we do have tools that are helping, and that an educated community is part of the solution.”



Space is limited at the March 22 Stewards of Children workshop and registration is required. To register, or to schedule a Stewards of Children workshop for your business, community organization, or other group, please contact Holly Naylor at hnaylor@lacasacenter.org or call 517-548-1350, extension 287. (JK)