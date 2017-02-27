"Jaws" Surfaces As Livingston Reads Selection For 2017

Six Livingston County libraries are inviting residents to come together and read the thriller that spawned the classic movie about a great white threat swimming just below the surface.



Many might not know that before Jaws terrified ocean-goers and broke box office records at theaters in 1975, it spent 44 weeks on the New York Times best seller list the year before. That Peter Benchley classic has now been chosen as the Livingston Reads: One Book, One Community choice for 2017. Adult Services Librarian Brandi Tambasco of the Howell Carnegie District Library says the project is now in its 13th year.



Along with Howell, the Brighton, Fowlerville, Hamburg, Hartland’s Cromaine, and Pinckney libraries are all participating in the read and have various activities planned throughout March and April.



While the novel has adult themes and is geared towards older teens and adults, much of the surrounding programming is for all ages. There will be book discussions, crafts, food events, and even a sea life petting zoo. Many libraries will show shark related movies like Finding Dory, Soul Surfer, and Sharknado. A special screening of Jaws will also take place at the Historic Howell Theater on March 25th. Admission is free with a library card from any of the 6 libraries, with seating on a first-come first-served basis.



More information on the book and all the surrounding events can be found online through the link below. (JK)