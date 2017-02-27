ET Rover Pipeline Company Files Eminent Domain Lawsuit

February 27, 2017

A lawsuit has been filed against local property owners and government entities along the route of an interstate natural gas pipeline that have not granted easements.



The Livingston County Road Commission and Drain Commissioner’s Office are both named in the suit filed in U.S. District Court by ET Rover Pipeline, along with some private property owners in the Pinckney area. The company is asking a judge to grant the needed easements under eminent domain so work can commence on schedule.



Chief Deputy Drain Commissioner Ken Recker says there are a lot of drainage ways and wetlands the Rover Pipeline will cross. The office was granted easements some time ago for four specific drainage ways in primarily the southwest portion of Livingston County, extending up into Handy Township, north of Mason Road and west of Thrun Road. Recker tells WHMI their job involves protecting the upstream landowners and landowners in these drainage ways that the office has maintenance authority over under the drain code. He says as long as the pipe being installed is done in such a way it won’t affect their ability to come in and do future work or improve the drain, there really isn’t a long term issue. He says the biggest thing is that if Rover does come through and open cuts the drainage way, then they want the company to get it stable, fixed and grassed up as quickly as possible after they do the work.



Recker says the office has only been contacted a couple times by Rover Pipeline, noting the company’s approach to the acquisition of right-of-ways or obtaining permits is a little different than what they’ve typically encountered with other pipeline companies such as Enbridge. Recker says the company has done most of its work remotely. Other than an independent right-of-way contractor for Rover initially; he doesn’t believe they’ve had any engineer from Rover in the office - which is different from what they are used to dealing with fellow utilities.



The Drain Commissioner's Office in Lenawee County and the Washtenaw County Water Resources Commissioner are also named as defendants in the lawsuit.



Recker says there can always be settlement discussions between the parties and anticipates further discussion between attorneys. Another court date is approaching in March. (JM)